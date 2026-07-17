Mirrors, Signal, Blind Spot

Mirrors, Signal, Blind Spot

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Khadra Awomer's avatar
Khadra Awomer
7d

I had no idea that they were funded by the industry either, and this was scary to read on vaccines "They are presuming the vaccine is safe, and unless evidence is found to the contrary, that presumption prevails." - I always assumed the opposite, thanks for sharing.

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4 replies by Moorea Maguire and others
Ian R. Gallagher's avatar
Ian R. Gallagher
Jul 17

One of the most interesting people I've ever known was a statistician. The way she was able to take seemingly (to me) unrelated information and organize it into scientifically useful information reminded me of how Sherlock Holmes is portrayed. Thanks for sharing.

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1 reply by Moorea Maguire
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