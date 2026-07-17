Beth Clarkson holds a Ph.D. in applied math with a concentration in statistics. In 2024, she retired from the National Center for Aviation Research at Wichita State University, where she had worked since 2000. In the following commentary, she offers her perspective as a statistician on current vaccine research. She argues that ultimately, in order to ensure safety, regulators must become accountable not to industry but to the public.

Lies, Damned Lies and Statistics: Numbers don’t lie, but liars sure can figure

Have you ever heard of Harry Markopolos? How about Bernie Madoff? Mr. Markopolos spotted Madoff’s fraud years before the scandal broke. Wikipedia says:

From 1999 to 2008, Markopolos uncovered evidence that suggested that Bernie Madoff‘s wealth management business was a huge Ponzi scheme. In 2000, 2001, and 2005, Markopolos alerted the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of his views, supplying supporting documents, but each time the SEC ignored him or gave his evidence only a cursory investigation.

I ask about Markopolos, not Madoff, because he, like me, was a statistician. When people make up data rather than reporting it honestly, there are often telltale signs and patterns that statisticians can learn to spot. Harry realized the data was too perfect to have come from the imperfect reality we live in. Too close to perfect is a common mistake in creating data that dishonest people make. It is a sign of manipulation in numbers.

Mr. Markopolos found such evidence when he looked at Madoff’s data. He reported it. His findings were ignored. Madoff’s ponsi scheme did not merit concern from the government employees charged with acting on such frauds until the stock problems of 2008 made it impossible for him to continue it. He ruined many of his clients financially by stealing their money and then lying to them with false numbers.

The people I have interacted with in federal agency roles throughout my professional career were sincerely trying to do their best. I was never asked to alter data throughout my career, not when I worked in Industry and not when I was in academia. If asked, I would have refused. I suspect my co-workers all realized that and would not have approached me for such favors.

However, I was perfectly willing to discuss alternative analysis approaches in an effort to provide them honest information that better suited their needs, which could impact what was reported. And I did occasionally detect truthfulness issues in data I was provided in both settings, but that was rare. More often, lies were hidden in the things that weren’t said and weren’t researched than in the findings of the research that was published. Dishonesty, whether by deliberate lying or via evasion and obfuscation, is a human problem that quality professionals have been grappling with since the field began.

Scientists can be expected to be about as honest as any other group of humans. Most humans don’t tell deliberate lies. Deliberate lies can lead to catastrophic outcomes, such as Madoff’s victims experienced. Instead, people prefer to obfuscate and distract, avoiding direct lies and direct responsibility for the outcomes of lies.

Scientists working in public health and vaccine science are the minions, not the villains of corporate take-over. They are simply producing the science their corporate funders have asked for. This is because the public isn’t funding much of the research. Industry is. And even when public dollars are used, that research is directed by those at the top of the captured regulatory agencies, who are working hard to produce a regulatory environment that satisfies the industry.

The result is that vaccine safety research reads like people are trying very hard to not see the elephant in the room. Studies touch on this aspect or that, but the whole may be completely different from each isolated and examined detail, none of which shed any light on just how big the elephant is. Impact of Childhood Vaccination on Short and Long-Term Chronic Health Outcomes in Children, a study recently released via Senate hearing, gives us a glimmer, though.

My experiences as a quality engineer have led me to coin the following axiom:

Where the obfuscation is, there lies the root cause that needs to be illuminated and acknowledged before it can be dealt with.

Or, put another way, sunlight disinfects.

Industry capture of regulatory agencies

The problem — and the consequences — of government regulators failing to recognize problems and take action in a timely manner is all around us. Bernie Madoff’s crime is just one that become famous. There’s even academic terminology to study it: industry capture of regulatory agencies.

Here are few relatively recent consequences I attribute to failure of regulatory agencies:

FAA: Boeing planes crashing or bits falling off

DOT: The Palestine railcar disaster

CDC: Covid-19 Response

FDA: Infant formula shortage

In my opinion, all of these failures occurred due to the weakening of regulations, both formally and informally, due to corruption from industry funding of regulatory agencies. While it’s not possible to predict exactly which scenarios will happen or when, catastrophes of that size and impact were foreseeable. They happened because regulations were tweaked over time to lessen the costs to the industry of meeting those regulations. Quality assessment work takes time and effort, which is always expensive. (Not to mention that excessive regulation has its own shortcomings. The regulatory burden can easily become so excessive it stifles innovation).

The root cause of all those catastrophes is industry capture of regulatory agencies. When the industry supplies a high proportion of the funding for the regulatory agencies they deal with, as in the U.S. currently, the agencies deal with them as customers, clients who are inherently more important than the public. My understanding is that this started when President Reagan changed policy to allow industry funding of regulatory agencies in the 1980’s. The outcome of that change, decades later, are regulatory agencies that have adapted to serve the industries they are charged to regulate. As a result, regulatory agencies publish scientific research geared to provide the information that the industry kings want, not the information the plebes want.

Vaccine safety studies routinely run tests and publish conclusions with the null hypothesis, assuming that there is no increase in adverse events. They are presuming the vaccine is safe, and unless evidence is found to the contrary, that presumption prevails. This is a formulation of the null hypothesis that favors the vaccine industry over the health of the general public.

When it takes a professional statistician to recognize that formulation of the null hypothesis and what it means, the general public is forced to decide who they believe – the official government agency or some Ph.D. who disagrees with their conclusions for arcane theoretical reasons.

Whatever someone’s background level of education and knowledge, they must decide who to trust, who is telling the truth. Scientific credentials are not needed to recognize conflicts of interest, obfuscation, and lack of direct answers to questions inherent in the decision making process.

To decide to withhold compliance regarding vaccine recommendations on that basis is understandable.

This social problem will not be solved through science. It can only be solved through politics, revamping our laws governing regulatory agencies to remove corruption and restore trust by funding them only via taxes.

This op-ed was written by Beth Clarkson, Ph.D., who doesn’t have a Substack newsletter. She invites you to join Alternative Vaccine Talk: A Civil, Evidence-Based Discussion Group, which she co-created after being exiled and verbally abused for openly questioning the safety and efficacy of vaccination. She is not against all vaccines, and she welcomes inquisitive people who wish to engage in respectful dialogue.

Thanks to Dr Christopher Exley for originally publishing a longer version of this piece.