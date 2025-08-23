July 1989, Oxnard, California. In my family's back yard, the grass pricks my skin as I do somersaults and handstands.

November 2012, Tucson. The elders in my community garden show me how to prepare my plot to plant carrot, beet, cilantro, dill, broccoli, bok choy, and cabbage seeds. The soil stains my hands.

photo by Moorea Maguire, thanks to Community Gardens of Tucson

April 2024, Cyprus. In the rolling hills of the rural west side of the island, I stroll down a winding dirt road, my sandals dangling from one hand. The white, dry clay mud crunches under the soles of my feet.

selfie by Moorea Maguire outside of Stroumpi, Cyprus

January 2025, Gran Canaria. I explore a rocky beach and spot an orange crab. The sun bakes down as the wind sears my skin.

Playa de Salinetas, Canarias, photographed by Moorea Maguire

(Yes, this photo is slightly incongruent with the preceding sentence because the sun doesn’t bake down at sunrise. I just like sunrises, OK?)

June, 2025, Corella, Spain. I take off my sandals and take a walk in a city park dotted with dandelions, purple wildflowers, and baby mustard greens. A morning rain has dampened the grass. Snails and earthworms make their way across the sidewalk crisscrossing the park. The Navarran countryside stretches out in front of me.

What is “earthing”?

What all these experiences have in common is that my bare skin is making contact with the earth's surface. This is known as earthing or grounding.

According to some, earthing has healing qualities for humans. It transfers a therapeutic dose of electrons that would be blocked by rubber-soled sneakers, they say.

Does the research back it up?

I decided to see what studies tell us about earthing.

I found many interesting articles in peer-reviewed journals explaining the mechanisms of earthing. I was looking for empirical research, though.

The studies that tested their hypotheses on humans used grounding mats or some variation of electrical contraptions with copper.

Chevalier & Sinatra, 2011: Emotional stress, Heart Rate Variability, Grounding, and Improved Autonomic Tone: Clinical Applications. IMJournal.com

But I was interested in the real thing: skin-to-earth contact.

This study suggested that grounding helped patients recover from COVID-19. Unfortunately, it had no control group. So I kept searching.

A natural way to lower blood pressure

Finally, I found a randomized, controlled study of direct skin-to-earth contact. 🥳

Indian researchers directed 53 university students with prehypertension to rest in a comfortable position for five minutes. They recorded their blood pressure, waited another five minutes, and then recorded their blood pressure again. They then randomly assigned 28 to remove their shoes and touch the ground with their feet. The remaining 25 (the control group) were instructed to leave their shoes on. One hour later, blood pressure was recorded again.

As depicted in the following table, in the one hour period, the mean blood pressure of the control group went from an average of 95 mmHG to an average of 95 mmHG (P = 0.89). In other words, it didn't change.

The mean blood pressure of the intervention group, on the other hand, dropped from an average of 99 mmHG to 90 mmHG (P = 0.0001).

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Conclusion

The researchers concluded that the earth modulates our autonomic nervous system, lowering the blood pressure of people with prehypertension. The next step would be to see if clinical trials replicate this finding.

How do we know it was the earth that made the difference?

If I were to do this experiment, the only thing I'd change would be to instruct the control group take off their shoes as well (and place their feet on a rubber mat or some surface other than the ground). What if simply taking off their shoes was what lowered the blood pressure of the intervention group?

Do you prefer sneakers?

Is grounding for you? If so, what's your favorite way to do it? If not, what’s your favorite way to avoid contact with the earth’s surface? Let us know.

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My product placement department will be getting back to me shortly with sponsored content. For now, enjoy this stock photo of someone wearing a pair of athletic footwear.

Acknowledgements

The Earthing Institute for referencing this study

The Earthing Movie for making their documentary free to the public

the study participants, especially those assigned to the control group

the researchers, for carrying out this study

The International Journal of Medical Research & Review for making it accessible to the public

Dr. Ben Kim for educating the public about grounding

References

Shivayogappa S Teli, Senthil Velou M, Paramasivam L and Divya D. An experimental Study on immediate effect of direct barefoot contact with earth on prehypertension. Int J Med Res Rev 2015;3(8):836-840. doi: 10.17511/ijmrr.2015.i8.157.