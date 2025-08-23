Mirrors, Signal, Blind Spot

Mirrors, Signal, Blind Spot

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Peter Maguire
Aug 23, 2025

As a lifelong surfer, I have spent much of my life barefoot. Even at 60, I wear shoes as little as possible. One of my Jiu Jitsu students once called my feet "prehensile" [adapted for seizing or grasping especially by wrapping around]. I took this as a great compliment.

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CocotteMinute
Aug 24, 2025

Every second of contact with nature is a precious drop of counter-poison against mental stress too...

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