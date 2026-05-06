Facing Our Nurse Retention Problem

Last week, an intriguing article appeared in my Substack inbox by Matthew Harless, a nurse-turned-advocate for healthcare reform. It mentioned several studies on nurse attrition.

Following are some excerpts from Matt’s article:

Lasater and colleagues surveyed 4,043 registered nurses who had left hospital staff RN jobs in the prior five years . . . . The top three conditions nurses named were adequate staffing, flexible scheduling, and better wages or benefits, at 65%, 59%, and 59%, respectively. Lasater et al., JAMA Network Open

Moral injury in health care has been described as the lasting psychological, biological, spiritual, behavioral, and social harm that occurs when clinicians violate, witness, or cannot prevent actions that transgress deeply held moral beliefs. Rosen et al., Journal of General Internal Medicine

A study of health care and hospital workers serving COVID-19 patients found that 34.05% reported feeling betrayed by institutional leaders, and feeling betrayed by any group was associated with 2.92 times the odds of mental distress and 3.29 times the odds of PTSD symptoms. Park et al., Journal of Trauma & Dissociation

A qualitative study of organizational trust breaches among nurses and aides found that trust was damaged by unfair policies, dismissal of concerns, token gestures, inadequate pay, insufficient staffing, limited autonomy, and the sense that business needs superseded human caring. The same study found that workers felt valued when leadership listened, validated concerns, acted authentically, provided tangible resources, supported autonomy, and aligned organizational mission with actual behavior. Brewer et al., Nursing Ethics That is why pizza parties, wellness modules, and “thank you for all you do” language can backfire.

A 2023 meta-analysis of 18 studies involving 8,908 nurses . . . emphasized that nurses valued interpersonal support, respect, recognition, coordination, cooperation, humanistic care, and mental health support, not material rewards alone. Lu et al., BMC Nursing

A 2024 scoping review . . . found a major lack of formal programs, policies, procedures, and research for nurses returning after mental health challenges, operational stress injuries, trauma, burnout, PTSD, or moral injury. Jones et al., Workplace Health & Safety

I loved how Matt integrated his perspective as a nurse with the research. I was thrilled when he agreed to talk to me on video.

Thanks to those of you who tuned in live! Please find the recording at the top of this post.

In this interview, Matt shares:

why he decided to become a nurse

that nursing school was no walk in the park

what his first nursing job was like

the straw that broke the camel’s back

what he’s now doing to advocate for change in Fountain County, Indiana

that transparency is the first step our institutions need to take in order to better retain nurses

how to support nurses healing from moral injury

On June 30th, Matthew Harless’s new book How Healthcare Dies (And How We Stop Pretending It’s Fine) will be published on Amazon. Learn more about it and join his mailing list.