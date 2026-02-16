HSPs in the workplace

Thank you Susan J Hilger, Julie Snider, Kia Bright, Angie Maher, Simla, Mohammad Kayes and others for tuning into my short discussion with Lisa Tea about high sensitivity in the workplace!

I describe my first career as a teacher, which didn’t go as I had hoped. Compassion fatigue is real.

We talk about our wish for more workplaces and schools to be HSP-friendly.

This was both of our first Substack Live, so we welcome suggestions for how to improve it in the future.

For more on the trait of high sensitivity, check out Lisa’s newsletter:

And two of my articles:

Join me for my next live video in the app.