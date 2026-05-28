Mirrors, Signal, Blind Spot

Mirrors, Signal, Blind Spot

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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
6d

Dad, 8 shots, sick 3 times with Corona, 2 very severe colds. before the jabs - 88 healthy years. We all know by now the test does not determine illness, and that the inventor explicitly told so. I do not know why they are still doing this kind of useless 'research'. Just spending money I guess.

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1 reply by Moorea Maguire
The Biological Imagination's avatar
The Biological Imagination
6d

I was in one of the teams which analysed the flow cytometry data related to vaccine effects, specifically T cells biology. I have seen so many days points which match to the data points you are pointing out.

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2 replies by Moorea Maguire and others
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