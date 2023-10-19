Call me:

born and raised in California

unabashedly queer

anti-censorship

an ordinary cyclist

a recovering public school teacher

a nomad

an irreverent misfit

a childless cat lady “Really great blog. Glad I could provide fodder for your excellent piece.” — David Diamond, Ph.D. in biology/neuroscience, Professor, University of South Florida

“I’m impressed by how thoughtfully you’ve summarized the findings. You got it absolutely right.” — Jiaqi Shi, first author, Sensory Processing Sensitivity and Compassion Fatigue in Intensive Care Unit Nurses: A Chain Mediation Model (2025)

“One of our brightest and most inquisitive minds on Substack today” — author Tim Burns

“Your work is a public service. And, in a media landscape otherwise full of scientifically illiterate and overly credulous reporting, you shine as a diligent and cogent writer.” —Martin Gottesfeld

“I'm so glad you're writing this newsletter. . . . I'd not heard of a few of these studies and will need to do some revision in my book! Thank you for being so diligent about current studies re HSP." — Carol D. Marsh

Why I started this newsletter

I began writing about research because I was fed up with the media’s inaccurate reporting on it.

All too often, journalists state, “the science tells us . . .” and then go on to report exactly what the science doesn’t tell us.

I’m not just talking about corporate-funded, mainstream media. I’m also talking about a lot of independent journalism with no financial bias.

Too many smart people confuse evidence with powerful institutions. Just because powerful institutions sometimes follow the evidence doesn’t mean they always do.

As citizens, it’s our responsibility to verify what powerful institutions tell us.

And there are few activities I enjoy more on a Saturday night than scouring research studies to verify whether they support the claim we’re being fed.

Moorea Maguire, October 2024, in Maldon, UK

If you don’t have time to read long newsletters, this is for you. Respecting that you have a busy life, I keep my posts succinct. If you just want to know what the research actually says, this is for you. If you like the fact that my career doesn’t depend on spinning content a certain way, this is for you.

My qualifications

I’m not a scientist. My degrees are in psychology and education.

The research methods courses I took as an undergrad (at Wellesley College) and as a grad student (at New Mexico State University) taught me how to interpret research.

The principles of research are interdisciplinary. If you’re reading this, you can probably learn to use research databases and read studies critically. Or perhaps you already do.

Moreover, I don’t want or expect you to take my word for anything. That’s why I cite my sources. You can always verify them.

What’s With the Name?

“Mirrors, signal, blind spot” is the mantra I learned at sixteen in driver’s ed.

Likewise, in the free exchange of information, we all must remember to check our blind spots.