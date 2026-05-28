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New Study Suggests COVID Boosters Reduce Transmission
Here's What It Actually Shows
May 28
•
Moorea Maguire
42
40
13
Facing Our Nurse Retention Problem
My Interview With a Nurse-Turned-Advocate For Healthcare Reform
May 6
•
Moorea Maguire
and
Matthew Harless
38
36
12
18:59
February 2026
mRNA Injections for Cancer
All They're Hyped Up To Be?
Feb 25
•
Moorea Maguire
34
20
6
When Mothers Disbelieve Daughters
The Counterintuitive Research on Female Survivors of Violence
Feb 24
•
Moorea Maguire
28
26
3
HSPs in the workplace
A recording of my 15-minute talk with Lisa Tea
Feb 16
•
Moorea Maguire
and
Lisa Tea
17
16
4
20:30
January 2026
How Research Is Misrepresented
New Study Elucidates Link Between BMI & Dementia
Jan 27
•
Moorea Maguire
35
28
9
Failure
And the Importance of Our Response
Jan 26
•
Moorea Maguire
24
11
2
The Future of SARS-Cov-2
Consequences of mass vaccination during a pandemic
Jan 20
•
Moorea Maguire
30
24
3
Saturated Fat
New Meta-Analysis Finds It Doesn't Cause Heart Disease
Jan 18
•
Moorea Maguire
24
33
5
Tentacles That Retract
When Transparency Becomes Opaque
Jan 16
•
Moorea Maguire
18
Caring For a Family Member After the ICU
A Poem and a New Study
Jan 14
•
Moorea Maguire
and
Chris B. Writes
36
14
5
The Corruption of Evidence-Based Medicine
A Sober Look
Jan 13
•
Moorea Maguire
23
16
7
© 2026 Moorea M Maguire
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